Trump SURRENDERS to Iran

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- Trump's Surrender to Iran and the Two-Way Ceasefire (0:00)
- Control of the Strait of Hormuz and Economic Implications (1:55)
- Reactions to the Ceasefire and Economic Sanctions (4:38)
- Trump's Military Failures and the Uranium Extraction Mission (7:40)
- Pressure on Trump and the Potential for Peace (10:01)
- Economic Consequences and the Role of Israel (10:55)
- Potential for Nuclear War and the Role of China and Pakistan (18:39)
- The Impact on US Allies and the Future of US Influence (22:56)
- The Role of Iran and the Future of the Strait of Hormuz (37:26)
- The Importance of Maintaining the Ceasefire (37:53)
- Call to Action and Final Thoughts (40:16)
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