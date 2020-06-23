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HOW A COLD COULD PROTECT YOU FROM COVID
Are you already immune to COVID-19 without being infected with it? New data shows that those who have been previously infected with the common cold may have “built-in” immunity. But how? Double board certified physician, Dr. James Neuenschwander explains.
#BuiltInImmunity #ColdTrumpsCovid