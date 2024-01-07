Create New Account
EVIDENCE OF THE HOLY SPIRIT #7 Hebrews 12:14; 1 Timothy 4:1; 1 Corinthians 6:9-11, 20240106
First Century Gospel Church HQ
EVIDENCE OF THE HOLY SPIRIT #7

Hebrews 12:14; 1 Timothy 4:1; 1 Corinthians 6:9-11

GOD’s Holy Sabbath: 20240106


* * * *

You are cordially invited to worship our LORD Jesus Christ with us in person at First Century Gospel Church in Vienna, VA (address below) or via Skype link:

To join us live in the Worship Service without an account, click on “Join as a guest” and “Start now.”:

https://join.skype.com/sxCeSwHdrdr3

Thank you, with spiritual, physical, and holy living blessings to you IN Christ Jesus, Amen!

FCG Church Sabbath/Saturday Service, Mid-Week Expository & Prayers, LORD Willing:

Worship with us every Sabbath/Saturday Service @ 10:30 AM-12:30 PM in person at 8300 Boone Blvd., Suite 830, Vienna, VA 22182 and via Skype.

On Wednesdays: Scriptures Study via Skype only @ 8:30 PM-10:00 PM.   

Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church (Vienna/Fairfax, VA and Trenton, NJ)

Learn more at:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch,

www.FCGCHURCHES.org and https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]

