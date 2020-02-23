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First Meal From a Low-Cost Brick Rocket Stove (It tasted FANTASTIC!)
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403 views • February 23, 2020
I saw several people online who built this version of a rocket stove and wanted to try it out for myself. I figured it would take several meals cooked on it to master it. But this meat, taters, and beans turned out perfect on the first try using my cast-iron skillet. Can't say enough good things about cast iron. It sure does hold the heat nice and evenly!
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