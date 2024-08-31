© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zuckerberg Can't Run From What Is Coming
https://banned.video/watch?id=66d1df8ad512c9b05f15dfda
Mark Zuckerberg can't run and he can't hide. If and when the law is applied to aiding and abetting the Biden Administration with its flagrant censorship of their crimes, Zuckerberg is gonna be on his knees begging to keep his mega yacht. Zuckerberg continues to ply Congress and possible incoming President Donald Trump with gaslighting. But Zuckerberg pulled the trigger on censorship that lead to election interference and Covid tyranny. And once the full strength of the Republic is restored, it will be in no mood to pamper traitors