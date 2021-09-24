EP 2624-6PM DURHAM DROPPED THE BOMB: HILLARY CLINTON OFFICIALLY AN "UN-INDICTED CO-CONSPIRATOR" IN RUSSIAGATE SCAM

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18 U.S. Code § 286 - Conspiracy to defraud the Government with respect to claims: Whoever enters into any agreement, combination, or conspiracy to defraud the United States, or any department or agency thereof, by obtaining or aiding to obtain the payment or allowance of any false, fictitious or fraudulent claim, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both.
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https://www.amazon.com/Americas-Covert-Border-War-Infiltration/dp/1642937258 https://twitter.com/cis_org?s=21 https://twitter.com/bensmantodd?s=21 https://cis.org/
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