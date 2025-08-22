BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Journalist Alex Newman: "[AI] is a tool, and it can be used for good purposes, and it can be used for evil purposes."
61 views • 20 hours ago

Journalist Alex Newman: "[AI] is a tool, and it can be used for good purposes, and it can be used for evil purposes."

"When you look at the people who are coding this, many of them have documented incredibly nefarious intentions. They believe there's too many of us on the planet. They believe that we're better off without individual rights, that we're better off being ruled by them."

"So when you take a tool that powerful and you put it in the hands of people that evil, you're asking for trouble." 

"We're talking about something here that can not just watch and surveil everything you do, but that also can start manipulating the things that you do."

"This is an incredible time, and a time filled with incredible danger."

Source https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/ai-and-the-global-control-grid/

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!

Keywords
aiartificial intelligencealex newman
