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Trump Ended the Corporation of the US and Is Living In The New Capitol of The US Republic says Jim Willie
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1288 views • February 04, 2021
The corporation was created for the District of Columbia, aka Washington, D.C. (not even a state), via the Act of 1871. THE UNITED STATES corporation operates under private international law with their own corporate constitution.
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