© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Special TV Series Ep. 5–Exporting Revolution Pt. 1
Follow
1
Share
Report
30 views • May 18, 2021
Special TV Series Ep. 5–Exporting Revolution Pt. 1
NTD has produced a special TV series adapted from the book “How the Specter of Communism Is Ruling Our World,” by the editorial team of “Nine Commentaries on the Communist Party.” Watch the fifth episode, “Exporting Revolution Pt. 1,” here.
The communist cult’s spread across the world is powered by violence and deception. When communism is exported from a powerful country to a weaker one, violence is the quickest and most effective route. The failure of the free world to recognize the cultish character of communism leads it to take lightly the export of communist ideology.
Read more: Chapter Four: Exporting Revolution
Watch the full series here and listen to the audiobook here.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/watch-how-the-specter-of-communism-is-ruling-our-world-ep-5-exporting-revolution-pt-1_3437003.html
NTD has produced a special TV series adapted from the book “How the Specter of Communism Is Ruling Our World,” by the editorial team of “Nine Commentaries on the Communist Party.” Watch the fifth episode, “Exporting Revolution Pt. 1,” here.
The communist cult’s spread across the world is powered by violence and deception. When communism is exported from a powerful country to a weaker one, violence is the quickest and most effective route. The failure of the free world to recognize the cultish character of communism leads it to take lightly the export of communist ideology.
Read more: Chapter Four: Exporting Revolution
Watch the full series here and listen to the audiobook here.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/watch-how-the-specter-of-communism-is-ruling-our-world-ep-5-exporting-revolution-pt-1_3437003.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.