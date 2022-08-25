The War on Farmers and Food | Beyond the Cover

It is becoming increasingly obvious that the “green” global elites are aiming for total food control and that their power grab, which is now most evident in Holland, threatens the entire planet, including the United States. In this episode of “Beyond the Cover,” host Gary Benoit interviews senior editor William F. Jasper about this power grab and what can be done to stop it. Bill wrote two articles on the subject, “No Farmers, No Food” and “Biden’s War on Farmers,” that appear in the September 12, 2002 “The War on Farmers and Food” issue of The New American.





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To read “No Farmers, No Food” by William F. Jasper, visit https://shopjbs.org/product/tna3817/





To read “Biden’s War on Farmers” by William F. Jasper, visit https://thenewamerican.com/magazine/tna3817/page/234634





To order the September 12, 2002 “The War on Farmers and Food” issue of The New American, visit https://shopjbs.org/product/tna3817/