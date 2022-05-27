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How to De-Activate anti-tank Mines - Servicemen of the Western Military District's Engineering Troops - Make it Look, as Easy As 1, 2, 3. - 052722
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71 views • May 27, 2022
Servicemen of the Western Military District's engineering troops continue clearing unexploded ordnance from Kharkov region's liberated settlements
◽️ On a daily basis, military engineers from the Western Military District are detecting and removing around 40 anti-tank mines from the ground on roads and agricultural fields.
◽️ On a daily basis, military engineers from the Western Military District are detecting and removing around 40 anti-tank mines from the ground on roads and agricultural fields.
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