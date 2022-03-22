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MarsTyrs of the Cuniverse: Georgia on my mind.
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2425 views • March 22, 2022
Flutopiate: The process of numbing and dumbing down the global population through owning and droning the media to induce mass psychosis.
Produced in acknowledgement of the Georgia Guidestones 42nd birthday
22.03.2022
Produced in acknowledgement of the Georgia Guidestones 42nd birthday
22.03.2022
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