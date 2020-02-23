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National Guard Museum: Dick Act of 1902 ~ H.R. 11654
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DICK ACT of 1902 -CAN'T BE REPEALED (GUN CONTROL FORBIDDEN) -Protection Against Tyrannical Government

The Dick Act of 1902 also known as the Efficiency of Militia Bill H.R. 11654, of June 28, 1902 invalidates all so-called gun-control laws.

The three classes H.R. 11654 provides for are the organized militia, henceforth known as the National Guard of the State, Territory and District of Columbia, the unorganized militia and the regular army.

All members of the unorganized militia have the absolute personal right and 2nd Amendment right to keep and bear arms of any type, and as many as they can afford to buy.

The National Guard Militia can only be required by the National Government for limited purposes specified in the Constitution (to uphold the laws of the Union; to suppress insurrection and repel invasion).

http://www.civilrightstaskforce.info/gun_control_forbidden.htm

http://rosieontheright.com/what-is-the-militia-bill-h-r-11654/

https://www.cga.ct.gov/asaferconnecticut/tmy/0128/Anonymous%2061.pdf
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freedomcurrent eventspoliticspreppinggun controlsurvivalculturemilitiaright to bear armscuriousityotherpursuit of happinesslife libertyjust say no to globalization
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