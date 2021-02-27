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TRAITORS, TROLLS, SHILLS & FAKES IN Q-ANON - Hostile Antifa Takeover Attempt of Q-anon FaceBook Group (Part 2)
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146 views • February 27, 2021
Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at TruthCatRadio.com. He also the creator and admin for one of the first Q-Anon groups that is of course gone because of censorship on FarceBook. With the best name Q-anon. Please visit where he can be listened to LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 pm EST, 6:00 pm PST.
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