© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Would world leaders ACTUALLY consider NUCLEAR WAR
Follow
2
Share
Report
144 views • April 24, 2022
Glenn Beck.
A now-deleted message from the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation originally warned citizens last weekend to prepare for a possible ‘retaliatory nuclear strike from NATO countries.’ According to Newsweek, Russian officials say the message was written and posted by hackers. But despite the warning’s uncertain origin, the fact we’re discussing even the SLIGHTEST possibility of a nuclear war means our world leaders have gone too far, Glenn says: ‘[The world] is being run by a seemingly group of crazy people. And the rest of us are sitting here going, what the hell? Where are we going? What's happening?!’ So, would leaders ACTUALLY consider escalating today’s conflict into a nuclear war?!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hT_urbL4GpQ
Would world leaders ACTUALLY consider NUCLEAR WAR
A now-deleted message from the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation originally warned citizens last weekend to prepare for a possible ‘retaliatory nuclear strike from NATO countries.’ According to Newsweek, Russian officials say the message was written and posted by hackers. But despite the warning’s uncertain origin, the fact we’re discussing even the SLIGHTEST possibility of a nuclear war means our world leaders have gone too far, Glenn says: ‘[The world] is being run by a seemingly group of crazy people. And the rest of us are sitting here going, what the hell? Where are we going? What's happening?!’ So, would leaders ACTUALLY consider escalating today’s conflict into a nuclear war?!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hT_urbL4GpQ
Would world leaders ACTUALLY consider NUCLEAR WAR
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.