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Multidimensional Awareness. Episode 1
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156 views • November 26, 2021
People have been misinformed for eons, and this disinformation has the world in the state it currently now is in. In this series of videos, you will learn how to become multidimensionally aware and through doing so, you can help save the earth.
*With Duane The Great Writer, Dean Val Vitols and Kevin Smith.
https://www.duanethegreatwriter.net/
*With Duane The Great Writer, Dean Val Vitols and Kevin Smith.
https://www.duanethegreatwriter.net/
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