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Get Out Of The Cities, Age of Reason, Two Witnesses
n Episode 25 we continue our discussion and look at the biblical applications on the possible demise of the world population. We discuss the admonition to get out of the cities, and we also look at the warnings in the Spirit of Prophecy about similarities between the French Revolution and current world events.