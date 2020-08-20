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What Constitutes a Resurrection of the Roman Empire?
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37 views • August 20, 2020
What we are seeing in Europe is the prophesied seventh and last revival of the Roman empire headed by Germany. Here is an explanation in a nutshell of the European history and how to understand the seven prophesied revivals of the Roman system.
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