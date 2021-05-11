Ready for Anything

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50 views • May 11, 2021
Being Prepared for Fuel Shortage leads to food shortages! Get out your sour dough starter! LOL We just have to laugh.
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Water Bottles Are on Sale! $11.00 Seafoam green and Navy
http://shop.flylady.net/p/%28CBOTG%29
http://shop.flylady.net/p/%28CBOTN%29
If you really want to see real changes in your life Join FlyLady http://signup.flylady.net/ to receive our messages.
www.FlyLady.net
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