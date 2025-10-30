BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Painful Truths Laid Bare - Part 2
The Kokoda Kid
The Kokoda Kid
44 views • 1 day ago

The host of Dialogue Works, Nima R. Alkhorshid, talks with U.S. Army Col. (ret.) Lawrence Wilkerson, where they discuss various issues that have left the world reeling from the ongoing violence and wars, along with more wars in the planning.

Col. Wilkerson holds no punches as he delves deep into the shenanigans that the U.S. is pursuing under the Trump administration.

To see Part 1 of this video, please follow this link.

Video Source:

Dialogue Works - Hosted by Nima R. Alkhorshid

Closing Theme Music:

'Upon Reflection' by Steve Oxen

Fesliyan Studios

Video editing software using CapCut


Closing Credits Compilation:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

MMXXV

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Dialogue Works, Col. L. Wilkerson or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.


pce thu16:37

Keywords
trump administrationus foreign policymiddle east war
