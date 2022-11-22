Create New Account
Cognitive traps of happiness 😁 4 lifehacks for well-being
53 views
channel image
jroseland
Published 7 days ago |

In this TED Talk Dr. Daniel Kahneman, Inventor of Behavioral Economics, explains how our happiness is determined and sometimes distorted by what he describes as our two selves.

Read 📑 Everything mentioned here https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/limitless-lifestyle/672-cognitive-traps-happiness
Watch 👁️ TED Talk https://www.ted.com/talks/daniel_kahneman_the_riddle_of_experience_vs_memory

Keywords
podcasthappinesspsychologymemorywell beinglifehackingbehavioral economicsdaniel kahnemanremembering selfexperiencing selfmind hacks

