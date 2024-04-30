RT News April 30, 2024 6AM GMT

April 30, 2024





Courtesy of rt.com





International organizations sound the alarm over the dire situation in Gaza with the UN calling attention to the 13 thousand children killed in just over half a year. 900 arrests reportedly made within 10 days, as police continue to clash with American university students rallying over Gaza. We hear from the US Green Party co-chairperson, Margaret Elisabeth. As thousands rally both for and against a 'foreign agents' bill in Tbilisi, the head of Georgia's Parliament questions the integrity of US lawmakers who want to sanction the country over its legislation.