Weather Weaponization is a Land Theft Scam, Check your Insurance
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
Published a month ago |

Cover: Control the weather and flood areas not covered with flood insurance is a total land grab elite scam, you'll own nothing and like it / Fake sun patents / EMF weapons to control create volcanos and earth quakes / Dreams and Visions / Darpa transferring electricity through air / Final Days ReportYou can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.

Weather Weaponization is a Land Theft Scam, Check your Insurance

weather warweather wepaonsweather control is a banker land grabweather weapons is an insurance scam to take your landtoo much rain no insurance

