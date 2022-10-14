Cover: Control the weather and flood areas not covered with flood insurance is a total land grab elite scam, you'll own nothing and like it / Fake sun patents / EMF weapons to control create volcanos and earth quakes / Dreams and Visions / Darpa transferring electricity through air / Final Days ReportYou can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.

Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.

If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/.





Book: https://sjwellfire.com/seal-one-has-opened-book/





Weather Weaponization is a Land Theft Scam, Check your Insurance