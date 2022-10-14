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Cover: Control the weather and flood areas not covered with flood insurance is a total land grab elite scam, you'll own nothing and like it / Fake sun patents / EMF weapons to control create volcanos and earth quakes / Dreams and Visions / Darpa transferring electricity through air / Final Days ReportYou can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
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Weather Weaponization is a Land Theft Scam, Check your Insurance