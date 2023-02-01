CTB 2023-02-01 The ONLY Solution Is REVOLUTION

Topic list by JSD:

* Michael Malice: Ukrainian Jew in Austin, Texas. Smells like CIA, and gets an inside track to Jimmy Dore’s show!

* Should you vote?

* When Roman Catholics turn Atheist.

* Can you “fix” the system?

* Mother Mary Alphonsa and mass murder in NY hospitals.

* The virus - vaccine paradigm.

* Yes, Bill Gates DID meet with Jeffrey Epstein.

* Del Bigtree, Sherri Tenpenny, Carrie Madej and the Germ Theory compromisers on “our side”.

* Melinda Gates says, give black and indigenous people the shots first!

* New York Times: “White evangelicals show resistance to shots!”

* Vaccine mandates.

* Hospitals get paid to claim coronavirus infection.

* Christopher Columbus and the Maltese Cross.

* America founded by and for Rome.

* The NFL is rigged and emasculated.

* Peyton Manning, “Omaha” and pedocracy.

* Tom Brady grooms his own son, visits the Pope, gets a new wife.

* The Sam Bankman-Fried FTX scandal.

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