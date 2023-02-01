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CTB 2023-02-01 The ONLY Solution Is REVOLUTION
Topic list by JSD:
* Michael Malice: Ukrainian Jew in Austin, Texas. Smells like CIA, and gets an inside track to
Jimmy Dore’s show!
* Should you vote?
* When Roman Catholics turn Atheist.
* Can you “fix” the system?
* Mother Mary Alphonsa and mass murder in NY hospitals.
* The virus - vaccine paradigm.
* Yes, Bill Gates DID meet with Jeffrey Epstein.
* Del Bigtree, Sherri Tenpenny, Carrie Madej and the Germ Theory compromisers on “our side”.
* Melinda Gates says, give black and indigenous people the shots first!
* New York Times: “White evangelicals show resistance to shots!”
* Vaccine mandates.
* Hospitals get paid to claim coronavirus infection.
* Christopher Columbus and the Maltese Cross.
* America founded by and for Rome.
* The NFL is rigged and emasculated.
* Peyton Manning, “Omaha” and pedocracy.
* Tom Brady grooms his own son, visits the Pope, gets a new wife.
* The Sam Bankman-Fried FTX scandal.
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