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Dr. Fauci: 2 Face Masks Common Sense, Is Highest Paid Fed Employee, His Wuhan Connections
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310 views • January 26, 2021
by Emma Colton, Social Media Manager | | January 25, 2021 04:08 PM
Washington Examiner
January 25, 2021 | Tom Tillison
BPR BUSINESS & POLITICS
by FRANK SALVATO January 25, 2021
NATIONAL FILE
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/fauci-two-face-masks-common-sense
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/fauci-two-face-masks-common-sense
https://nationalfile.com/covid-cash-cow-anthony-fauci-is-the-highest-paid-federal-employee-in-the-united-states/
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Washington Examiner
January 25, 2021 | Tom Tillison
BPR BUSINESS & POLITICS
by FRANK SALVATO January 25, 2021
NATIONAL FILE
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/fauci-two-face-masks-common-sense
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/fauci-two-face-masks-common-sense
https://nationalfile.com/covid-cash-cow-anthony-fauci-is-the-highest-paid-federal-employee-in-the-united-states/
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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