Bank Failures - All By Design? - FED Reserve Centralizing US Banking System Secret - 'FedNow' - Dangerous For Us!

I'm not into Cypto, but this is an excellent video.
I'm sharing this from, 'Crypto Casey' on YouTube with some of her information. Find her there for the rest.
Hello, fam! Crypto Casey, here 👋 and I'm on a mission to improve people’s lives through crypto education. In this important video, we explore what the US central bank, the Federal Reserve, is potentially trying to orchestrate to execute one of the most heinous power grabs in US history... Let’s jump in!
CHAPTERS 💬 (Watch to the end!)
00:00 - Banking Crisis!
01:00 - Bailout by the Taxpayers
02:10 - We are Being Lied to
03:30 - Coordinated Effort to Kill Crypto
04:25 - Fed Goal is More Sinister
05:25 - Banks Sitting on Massive Losses
06:38 - Dangers of CBDCs
08:10 - Importance of Small Banks
09:40 - Dangers of Big Banks
11:05 - Corporate Personhood
11:30 - Fed's Secret Plan
12:10 - Warning About Scammers!
14:23 - Importance of Bitcoin
