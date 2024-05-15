The Rock Almighty. The Great Comforter

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

Comfort is an amazing state to be in, but so elusive in today's confused world.





God Comforts Us

From Intouch Ministries

Distractions offer only temporary relief from pain; in contrast, our heavenly Father promises healing.

Isaiah 66:12-13

In times of distress, we can fall into the habit of turning to God as a last resort. Food, relationships, careers, technology, and entertainment—these and other forms of escapism allure us with the false promise of relief. But whether we indulge in sweets, mindless scrolling on social media, or pointless busyness, we’ll always find ourselves empty and drained afterward. Worse still, the problem that sent us running is still there when we get back.





Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul.

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth

