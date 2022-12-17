The CCP Has Adopted a Strategy of Working Closely With Western Elites To Keep Enslaving the Chinese

https://gnews.org/articles/595603
摘要：12/12/2022 Dr. Bradley Thayer: The fact that the Chinese Communist Party’s strategy is not to repeat the mistake of the Soviet Union, but to enter into a Western economic ecosystem and cooperate with Western politicians and Western businessmen. And that made politicians and elites throughout the West become stakeholders in the rise of the CCP, which has led to the enslavement of the Chinese people until now.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.