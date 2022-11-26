Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NOW Can You See ?? It is a Double ( U )Twin System. Right in front of your Face. Twin Towers and ALL
86 views
channel image
73marbren
Published Saturday |

The Truth mirrored from the Cory Barbee YouTube channel for Jonathan Kleck

https://youtu.be/9LUnU2ROQ48

Quotation from original video description….”One eye Takes OVER the OTHER ...Down takes over UP...East takes over West....I will arise ABOVE the STARS of EL the almighty GOD....System completely Busted .......SERPENTS Take Over SHEEP"

https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee

https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc

https://show-notes.net/

http://www.kleckfiles.com/

https://jonathankleckuncensored.weebly.com/

https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck





Keywords
jesus christend timethe truth

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket