The Indian Dude mopped the floor with the Republican losers on the Republican debates - Josh thinks he is not running for President - maybe a VP or some other position Part A
30 views
•
Published 21 hours ago
•
Josh and Vince on a roll. Josh has so many great ideas
Keywords
newsjoshvince
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos