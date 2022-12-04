Create New Account
12/1/2022 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 12: Many good and conscientious Americans at Grand Central Station in New York stand with the peaceful protesters of the New Federal State of China
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
https://gnews.org/articles/558305

Summary：A person from New York City who opposes the vaccine mandate argues that the law firms like Paul Hastings, which is colluding with the Chinese Communist Party, is guilty of treason

