Alex jones Full Show 10/14/25 Trump’s Health
Polyxena Lobkovice
Polyxena Lobkovice
1179 followers
109 views • 1 day ago

HISTORIC TUESDAY TRANSMISSION: Alex Jones Exclusively Responds To Supreme Court Ruling That Judges – Not Juries – Can Find Americans Civilly Liable For Billions, Silence & Shut Them Down! PLUS, Declassified Docs Prove Obama Commanded The Illegal Witch-Hunts Against The American People! Patriot & CEO Of My Pillow, Mike Lindell, Joins To Reveal Why A Judge Found Him Guilty Of Defaming Dominion Voting Systems Without A Trial! FINALLY, Top HHS Physician, Dr. Aseem Malhotra, Warns That Trump’s Health Is Deteriorating Because Of What His White House Doctor Is Giving Him! MUST-WATCH/SHARE INFO! — FULL SHOW 10/15/25

Keywords
irantrumpalex jonesrussiavaccinetucker carlsonisraelbidenkennedyputindepopulationkamala harristulsi gabbardfaucimuskmodernapfizerklaus schwabnuclear-warmaria zeeedr kirk elliot
