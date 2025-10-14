Alex jones Full Show 10/14/25 Trump’s Health

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HISTORIC TUESDAY TRANSMISSION: Alex Jones Exclusively Responds To Supreme Court Ruling That Judges – Not Juries – Can Find Americans Civilly Liable For Billions, Silence & Shut Them Down! PLUS, Declassified Docs Prove Obama Commanded The Illegal Witch-Hunts Against The American People! Patriot & CEO Of My Pillow, Mike Lindell, Joins To Reveal Why A Judge Found Him Guilty Of Defaming Dominion Voting Systems Without A Trial! FINALLY, Top HHS Physician, Dr. Aseem Malhotra, Warns That Trump’s Health Is Deteriorating Because Of What His White House Doctor Is Giving Him! MUST-WATCH/SHARE INFO! — FULL SHOW 10/15/25