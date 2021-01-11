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GOD'S DESIRE FOR YOUR LIFE
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20 views • January 11, 2021
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 1. Peter 1:13-16. Christians must prepare their minds, so that they can obey God. People’s minds are important. What they think about affects the way that they behave. (Look at Romans 12:1-2; Ephesians 4:22-24; 2 Corinthians 10:3-5.) They must have a clear mind about how to live as Christians. To have a clear mind means that they must not be like a person who gets drunk.
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