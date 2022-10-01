Create New Account
Faith and Spiritual Power
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Published 2 months ago

Human beings are naturally drawn to anyone exhibiting spiritual power. In the days when the Hebrew's were slaves in Egypt, Pharaoh was a powerful man with a large, well-equipped army but he also had sorcerers who were able to do supernatural things.

God wanted to free the children of Israel and involved Moses and Aaron on the action but He did not trust them to pull the trigger on the spiritual weapons because of their sin nature. They had to release them in faith through actions of obedience and prayer and holy angels would then use them on their behalf. Pharaoh and the land of Egypt were hit with a devastating array of spiritual weapons, and although his magicians could initially perform the same miracles, the spiritual power of God proved too great for them.

No man can stand against the supernatural weapons of God. Pharaoh found this out the hard way as his kingdom was devastated and news of Egypt's destruction spread afar about the power of the Lord. God is willing to use spiritual weapons to protect and further His work on earth. The same is still true today because Jesus is the same yesterday, today and forever.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2014/RLJ-1469.pdf

RLJ-1469 -- NOVEMBER 9, 2014

UNLEASHING THE POWER OF GOD Part 1: Faith and Spiritual Power

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

Keywords
miraclesfaithspiritsupernatural

