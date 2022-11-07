I have a bad feeling about this....?

"Les voleurs d'enfance" (stolen youth) is a canadian documentary from Paul Arcand. It left me with such horror to learn that this is not as uncommon as we might think...

I am not in a flight of fight but in a freeze reaction. Trying to interpret what I saw. Am I paranoid? Is this supposed to be normal to lock your child up? It even had a lock on the cage!! Who does this???

Should I go to the police? What if they take the child away? There is no child protection really, it is all corrupt. I will talk about this with my mom.

Let me know what you think?

You can email me : [email protected]



