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COV-ID 2020. Принудительная вакцинация-чипизация. Статья Марии ДЭВИ ХРИСТОС
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920 views • January 14, 2022
COV-ID 2020. Принудительная вакцинация-чипизация. Статья Марии ДЭВИ ХРИСТОС https://youtu.be/Qm29mMx6v-s
Текстовая версия: https://usmalos.com/stati-marii-devi-xristos/stati-2007-2018/antihrist-izpravno-zagonyaet-ves-mir-v-svoyo-zverinoe-stojlo
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Источник: https://usmalos.com/novosti/2020/04/07/cov-id-2020.-prinuditelnaya-vakcinaciya-chipizaciya.-statya-marii-devi-hristos-video/
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Текстовая версия: https://usmalos.com/stati-marii-devi-xristos/stati-2007-2018/antihrist-izpravno-zagonyaet-ves-mir-v-svoyo-zverinoe-stojlo
Читает Автор.
Источник: https://usmalos.com/novosti/2020/04/07/cov-id-2020.-prinuditelnaya-vakcinaciya-chipizaciya.-statya-marii-devi-hristos-video/
ПОДПИШИТЕСЬ на Канал «VictoriaRA» - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/victoriara Для этого необходимо нажать на кнопку «SUBSCRIBE» - «ПОДПИСАТЬСЯ» (после простой регистрации с использованием только эл. ящика и входа в созданный аккаунт).
Подписывайтесь на Telegram-Канал https://t.me/Victoria_PreobRAzhenskaya
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