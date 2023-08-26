Create New Account
Is The Earth Flat?
Is The Earth Flat?Right Response Ministries

In Joshua 10:10-14, the sun and moon stand still in the sky. How could this happen if the earth is a sphere? If the earth stopped rotating, wouldn’t everyone fly off the planet?

Pastor Joel discusses how Christians should approach topics when science and scripture appear to disagree.


SOURCE:

https://youtube.com/live/hYhbb60g0nY?si=9_GP30q41siHMPH-

Keywords
flatisthe earth

