Is The Earth Flat?Right Response Ministries
In Joshua 10:10-14, the sun and moon stand still in the sky. How could this happen if the earth is a sphere? If the earth stopped rotating, wouldn’t everyone fly off the planet?
Pastor Joel discusses how Christians should approach topics when science and scripture appear to disagree.
SOURCE:
https://youtube.com/live/hYhbb60g0nY?si=9_GP30q41siHMPH-
