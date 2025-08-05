BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Lozova in the Kharkiv region was subjected to the most massive attack since the start of the Special Military Operation
Ukrainian authorities report that the city of Lozova in the Kharkiv region was subjected to the most massive attack since the start of the special military operation during the night.

The city train station is shown in the footage.

Adding: 

❗️Tokyo has plutonium reserves of 44.4 thousand tons, enough for thousands of nuclear bombs, reports the Kyodo agency.

Japan reprocesses radioactive waste from its nuclear power plants in the UK and France, obtaining plutonium that is effectively suitable for military purposes.

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
