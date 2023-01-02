https://gnews.org/articles/645953
Summary：12/21/2022，The Whistleblower Movement first shouted out the Chinese Communist Party is not equal to Chinese, and the Chinese Communist Party is the root cause of disasters around the world. Now these concepts make more and more people understand and awaken and stand with us. #ccp≠chinese #ccprootcausedisasters
