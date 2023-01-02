Create New Account
【90 Day Protest Broadcast Highlights】 12/12/2022The Concept That the Chinese Do Not Equate to the CCP Makes More and More People Understand and Awaken
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Summary：12/21/2022，The Whistleblower Movement first shouted out the Chinese Communist Party is not equal to Chinese, and the Chinese Communist Party is the root cause of disasters around the world. Now these concepts make more and more people understand and awaken and stand with us. #ccp≠chinese #ccprootcausedisasters

