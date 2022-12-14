Create New Account
Half truths and idolatry; don't fall for it
Karine Savard
Published 17 hours ago

They've been increasing the emfs in this harmful electromagnetic radiation soup and planning to add more internet of things. With our bodies hijacked being the battery to receive and emit all the data for their ai, it is only a matter of time before the biological life is killed. Satan knows he will lose this "game" and by taking away souls to cheat for him, he thinks he will still be a winner. Big mistake. 

5g ai nwo mark of the beast idolatry cbdc

