Optogenetics – the planned path to complete control of our brains?

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One of the most emerging
methods for connecting our brains to computers is optogenetics. More than 1,000
labs worldwide are working on this technology. Optogenetics can use LED light
to erase memories as well as precisely control and influence thoughts and
behaviors. Is this why advocates of a New World Order are raving about it?
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