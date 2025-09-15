No Fear Of God In The Last Days

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joshua 2:9-11 Fear Of God In The Last Days
Intro: Rahab the Harlot lived in Jericho. God’s people were getting ready to conquer Jericho and move on into the promised land. Rahab had heard of God’s people and their power. She was trying to help the two spies sent by Joshua to spy out the land. She was terrified of God’s people. Which means she was also terrified of their God. Do we fear God in these last days? Do we respect His people both Jews and Christians? The answer to both is a resounding NO!