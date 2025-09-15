BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
No Fear Of God In The Last Days
Pastor Jack Ward
5 views • 23 hours ago

Joshua 2:9-11 Fear Of God In The Last Days

Intro:  Rahab the Harlot lived in Jericho.  God’s people were getting ready to conquer Jericho and move on into the promised land.  Rahab had heard of God’s people and their power.  She was trying to help the two spies sent by Joshua to spy out the land.  She was terrified of God’s people.  Which means she was also terrified of their God.  Do we fear God in these last days?  Do we respect His people both Jews and Christians? The answer to both is a resounding NO!

biblemystery babylonend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church
