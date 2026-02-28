Busker Mike XXXII

We are losing track of how many times Mike has been videoed and he is not always in the place (in the Mall) were we are. He was on this occasion and here is another rendition along with a view of the people stopping to watch and listen. We give him financial support based on the number of "hits" his videos get throughout the week - $1 for 10 hits. Sometimes he gets $10, just so you know if you like watching him. Even though he plays similar music each week, just know that your viewing contributes to the busking. It's a bit of fun we have with Mike and he often asks about the number too.