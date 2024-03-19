Create New Account
Tennis star Arthur Cazaux FAINTS at Miami Open and is taken off in court in a wheelchair in frightening scenes - 18th March 2024
TENNIS SHOCK Tennis star Arthur Cazaux FAINTS at Miami Open and is taken off in court in a wheelchair in frightening scenes - 18th March 2024. 

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/26774880/arthur-cazaux-miami-open-faints-mayot/ - Temperature reached a top of 31C/88F for the day. The heat is blamed, of course.

