Do Pro-Life Laws Really Endanger Moms and their Doctors?

Since the United States Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade, pro-abortionists bellow that restrictive laws in pro-life states threaten both women’s lives and physicians’ licenses. However, all state laws that protect the lives of unborn children also contain provisions to protect the life and health of the mother. Far from preventing treatment, they account for pregnancy complications and ensure that healthcare professionals are not obstructed in their practice.





Dr. Christina Francis is a board-certified OB/GYN and CEO-elect of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists. A contributor on women’s health and abortion issues to such publications as the Wall Street Journal, Newsweek and USA Today, she has also testified before Congress on the impacts of the Roe reversal. She sat down with The New American to give an insider’s view of her profession since the groundbreaking SCOTUS ruling that restores the rights of states to prohibit elective abortion.