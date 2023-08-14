⚡️Yevgeny Prigozhin commented on the situation with the detention of demonstrators in T-shirts with Wagner PMCs in Ghana.ㅤ

"Supporters of PMC Wagner - there are many of them around the world. I want to draw your attention to the fact that these supporters support the ideology of PMC Wagner, and PMC Wagner does not start wars, it stops wars.ㅤ

Therefore, the guys from Ghana are patriots of their country and patriots of Africa. They are absolutely on the side of good!"

Also want to mention about Wagner in Mali - Cynthia - On August 13, the fighters of the PMC "Wagner" in the north-east of Mali entered into a difficult battle with the militants of the Malian branch of "al-Qaeda" and emerged victorious from it.ㅤ

The terrorists planned to break through and gain a foothold in the base of MINUSMA (United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali), from where the Westerners left ahead of schedule. ㅤ

The Malian army and PMC "Wagner" now control the base.

This was how it was first stated before more info: ; ) Wagner took it over.ㅤ

In Mali, the army returned a UN base captured by the former Tuareg rebellion under control

Malian army returned the MINUSMA base that was previously captured by former Tuareg rebellion under its control.

Previously, the UN Mission in Mali MINUSMA said that it had withdrew from a base in the town of Ber in the north due to tensions in the region.

Rumors are coming that the base was liberated with the help of Wagner. If it is true then it is sort of comical, how UN forces withdrew and 3 peacekeepers were wounded, and then Wagner just returned the control of base and now resides there.