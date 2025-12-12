Macron Hires American Artist to Ruin Notre Dame

Despite being untouched by fire, Notre Dame’s original 19th-century stained-glass windows are being replaced anyway.

The French government selected LA-based artist Claire Tabouret to redesign them. Her work, a blend of abstract landscapes and secular “celebration,” replaces the monochrome Gothic originals by Viollet-le-Duc.

Critics say it violates heritage norms. Officials call it “gentle change.” We think it's a monstrosity.