New Zealand Govt. COVID Vaccine Database Administrator Blows Whistle on Excess Deaths!

(Nov 30, 2023) This whistleblower who calls himself “Winston Smith” (after the character in George Orwell’s dystopian 1949 novel ‘Nineteen Eighty-Four’) designed, built, and maintained the COVID Vaccine database for the New Zealand Ministry of Health. The New Zealand data shows exactly who administered the injections, who received them, and who died very soon after. Some batches were so deadly that they killed over 21% of the people who got the shot! He is being interviewed by Liz Gunn, the leader of the New Zealand Loyal party. The full interview is linked below.





“These are the biggest number of deaths we have seen in history of New Zealand. The death rate has gone up 6%, 8% year on year. Even after COVID wasn’t a thing, the death rate is still going up. ” - Whistleblower “Winston Smith”





Kiwi4Justice's article concerning this interview with charts: 'NZ’s COVID Vaccine Massacre Exposed - The NZ Government’s Complicity in Mass Murder': https://freenz.substack.com/p/nzs-covid-vaccine-massacre-exposed





Steve Kirsch's latest article: 'Data from US Medicare and the New Zealand Ministry of Health shows, beyond any doubt, that the COVID vaccines have killed millions': https://www.theburningplatform.com/2023/12/01/data-from-us-medicare-and-the-new-zealand-ministry-of-health-shows-beyond-any-doubt-that-the-covid-vaccines-have-killed-millions/





Full whistleblower interview by Liz Gunn: "M.O.A.R (Mother Of All Revelations)": https://rumble.com/v3ynskd-operation-m.o.a.r-mother-of-all-revelations.html





New Zealand Loyal: https://nzloyal.org.nz/





This clip's source is Kimdotcom on Twitter: https://twitter.com/KimDotcom/status/1730230555000574003