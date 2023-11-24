WARNING: COVID 2.0 VIRUS FOR CHILDREN NOW OUT IN BEIJING

BILL GATE'S VIRUS NOW OUT, WARNING, LOCKDOWNS COMING SOON!
JUST IN: MYSTERIOUS PNEUMONIA OUTBREAK IN CHINESE SCHOOLS
Hospitals in Beijing and Liaoning face an influx of sick children.
Unusual symptoms include lung inflammation and high fever, distinct from typical respiratory illnesses.
Speculation arises about a potential link to Mycoplasma pneumoniae, or walking pneumonia.
Reports highlight overcrowded hospitals, canceled school classes, and concerns about antibiotic resistance.
