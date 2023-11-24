Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WARNING: COVID 2.0 VIRUS FOR CHILDREN NOW OUT IN BEIJING
channel image
RockOfHoreb
2 Subscribers
201 views
Published 14 hours ago

BILL GATE'S VIRUS NOW OUT, WARNING, LOCKDOWNS COMING SOON!


JUST IN: MYSTERIOUS PNEUMONIA OUTBREAK IN CHINESE SCHOOLS


Hospitals in Beijing and Liaoning face an influx of sick children.


Unusual symptoms include lung inflammation and high fever, distinct from typical respiratory illnesses.


Speculation arises about a potential link to Mycoplasma pneumoniae, or walking pneumonia.


Reports highlight overcrowded hospitals, canceled school classes, and concerns about antibiotic resistance.

Keywords
newviruscovid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket