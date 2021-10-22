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STEW PETERS WITH AJ ROBERTS - "KILL SHOT" MURDER CHARGES ACCEPTED BY PROSECUTORS
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111 views • October 22, 2021
"Vaccine" Murder Charges Accepted by Prosecutors, Officials Intentionally Killed Patients
Credit to Stew Peters
Wild conspiracy theories are becoming reality around the world. AJ Roberts is a veteran of the British Army and host of "The AJ Roberts Show", and Roberts is based in the UK. Roberts joined Stew Peters to reveal an investigation that has been launched to determine if health officials intentionally led "undesirable" patients to their death. In addition, Roberts broke news about a prosecutor in the UK that has accepted murder charges against a school that jabbed a child who later died.
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Credit to Stew Peters
Wild conspiracy theories are becoming reality around the world. AJ Roberts is a veteran of the British Army and host of "The AJ Roberts Show", and Roberts is based in the UK. Roberts joined Stew Peters to reveal an investigation that has been launched to determine if health officials intentionally led "undesirable" patients to their death. In addition, Roberts broke news about a prosecutor in the UK that has accepted murder charges against a school that jabbed a child who later died.
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
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